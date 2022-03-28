TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-year-old who was critically injured in a utility task vehicle (UTV) crash near the intersection of Townline and Locust Roads has died.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Ryle Embree was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in critical condition on March 19. Ryle was pronounced brain-dead at 9:40 a.m Friday.

Ryle died after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Officials do not know if he was restrained in the UTV.

He is the third victim of a crash that happened at about 4:15 p.m. on March 19, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower. He said a UTV with five people inside was traveling southbound on Locust Road just outside of Tremont.

Lower said the UTV apparently ran a stop sign and collided in the intersection with a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on Townline Road.

Previous reports show two victims, 22-year-old Ashley Embree and her sister, 16-year-old Sarae Embree both died in the crash.

Four others, including Ryle, the drivers of the UTV, and the pickup truck, were taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Illinois State Police and Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the crash.