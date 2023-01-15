PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners.

The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation.

Community development director for Peoria Joe Dulin said roof issues are unexpected and can often be a considerable burden on homeowners.

“They get paid paycheck to paycheck. They can’t afford to pay for everything. But sometimes when they have those big repairs, like a brand new roof, you know, they struggle to come up with the funds,” said Dulin.

He says once applicants apply and the application process closes and the city will pick 20 people at random and work with them to get their roofs re-done.

3rd District City Councilman Tim Riggenbach said when there are numerous applicants expected, a lottery system is the fairest way of picking the winners.

“We’ve discovered this is really the fairest way to do a process like this because like we have money for about 20 roofs. So there will be a literal lottery to determine the 20 winners,” said Riggenbach.

The application for the rooftop replacement program will be online on Jan. 17th at appreciatepeoria.com