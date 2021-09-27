20-year-old Peoria man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After suffering multiple gunshot wounds last week, a Peoria man has died.

Roy Ward Jr. 20, of Peoria, died at Carle BroMenn Medical Center on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent Monday.

A preliminary autopsy indicated he died of multiple gunshot wounds, but toxicology is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Normal Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at 309-454-9624 or kderosa@normal.org, or Detective John Cleveland at 309-454-9614 or jcleveland@normal.org.

As previously reported, Ward was rushed to the hospital early Sunday, Sept. 19. after a call of shots fired at 19 Traders Circle at 12:01 a.m.