20-year-old Peorian sentenced to 55 years in prison

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to 55 years in prison.

Doyle Nelson, Jr. was charged with first-degree murder by Judge John Vespa. Nelson was present when a 16-year-old was shot to death.

Nelson was with 14-year-old Zavion Marks, who shot and killed Zarious Fair in the 700 block of East Frye Ave on June 12, 2019. Marks was sentenced to 45 years in prison last October.

An individual may be charged with murder if they commit a forcible felony and a victim dies as a result. Nelson’s forcible felony was a robbery.

Kevin Lowe, Nelson’s lawyer, asked for a sentence of 35 years in prison since Nelson was not the shooter, but Vespa disagreed and said it would be unfair to other people who had clean records.

At the time of the robbery, Marks and Nelson were following the victim and his girlfriend. The testimony presented an attempted robbery, with Nelson going through Fair’s pockets before Marks shot Fair.