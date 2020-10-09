20-year-old Washington woman inspiring people to follow their dreams as she battles stomach cancer

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington woman is inspiring others as she battles stomach cancer.

20-year-old Brittney Wilkey says she’s living life how she wants to.

“Brittney has lived by the motto for the last year, she wants a quality of life over quantity,” said her mother, Laura Wilkey.

So far, she’s visited Wisconsin Dells, gotten two tattoos and did a photoshoot in a sunflower field.

“I just decided I’d rather do stuff that I want to do and that would make me happy instead of being miserable,” Brittany said.

She has stage four stomach cancer, but says it’s not stopping her.

“She made the choice to live. Live her life on her terms and enjoy it,” Laura said.

Earlier this year, Brittney got hard news. Doctors told her she has six months to a year to live.

“It’s just not fair. And you wish you could take it away but you can’t,” said her mother.

Laura says Brittney is inspiring her to follow her passion: crafting. In August, she opened Made with Love Market in Washington.

“Brittney’s just, you gotta do it mom, you gotta do it, go for it mom, you gotta jump, you gotta do it,” said Laura.

It’s a place where crafters can sell their creations. She now has 45 vendors.

Brittney says she’s excited for her mom and thinks more people should follow their dreams.

“If you want to do something cool, outrageous, open a random store, do it. Go to school, do it, do whatever you put your mind to and you could eventually achieve it,” said Brittney.

Brittney says other items on her bucket list include swimming with dolphins, skydiving and more. She says hanging out with cows is the most random item on her list.

Brittney also says she’s doing well. Doctors say her cancer isn’t growing, but it also isn’t shrinking.

The Wilkey family is raising money for Brittney’s expenses, care and other needs on GoFundMe.

