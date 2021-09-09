20 years behind bars: The sentence for selling ice methamphetamine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for conspiring to buy and resell methamphetamine throughout the Pekin and Peoria areas.

United States Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer Katherine Boyle said 42-year-old Harold Shane Koch of Pekin pleaded guilty to the crime on the same day he was sentenced. He admitted he bought and sold the substance for at least a six-month period from August 2019 until his arrest in February 2020.

Koch was found with ice methamphetamine packaged for resale during his arrest. The evidence presented to the court indicated he sold ice methamphetamine to a police informant on at least two occasions.

This mugshot of Harold Shane Koch, 42, comes from a 2019 arrest (Courtesy: Chillicothe Police Department)

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Koch’s methamphetamine trafficking dates back to 2018 and involved more than seven kilos of ice methamphetamine. Ice methamphetamine seized specifically from Koch during the investigation was found to have a purity level of at least 99%.

“The high-purity methamphetamine we are seeing in the Central District of Illinois is cheap, highly potent, and readily available,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. “It’s a drug that can bring out the absolute worst in people, its addictive qualities make it difficult to quit, and it wreaks havoc in our communities. Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to steadily target the drug dealers who peddle this highly addictive substance to users.”

In sentencing Koch, U.S. District Court Judge Joe Billy McDade noted Koch’s stable upbringing and his history of successful drug treatment stints. McDade expressed his hope that Koch would turn his life around after this conviction.

U.S. Marshals have been holding Koch since his arrest.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pekin Police Department. Katherine Legge, an assistant U.S. attorney, represented the government in the prosecution.