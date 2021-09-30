20 years in prison: The sentence for ‘one of the biggest meth dealers in the area’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chillicothe man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for conspiring to buy and resell ice methamphetamine.

United States Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Tami Richmond said 44-year-old Jayson McNulty trafficked more than 4.5 kilograms of ice methamphetamine from approximately April 2018 through his arrest in December 2019.

While the sentencing hearing took place, U.S. District Court Judge Joe Billy McDade noted that McNulty was one of the biggest meth dealers in the area. Court documents showed McNulty received large amounts of methamphetamine through the U.S. Postal Service.

Officers investigating McNulty were able to intercept one of these packages and found it contained approximately a pound of ice methamphetamine. The meth McNulty was getting through the postal service had at least 96% purity levels.

Judge McDade said McNulty had a troubled childhood and a lengthy criminal history. McNulty had previously been convicted in 2006 of possession of anhydrous ammonia with the intent to manufacture in Logan County, IL, and was sentenced to impact incarceration through the Illinois Department of Corrections, court records indicated.

“This sentence serves as an excellent example of collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement to jointly combat the heightened threat of high-purity methamphetamine in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. “Sentences like this serve as a reminder to all drug dealers that we remain dedicated to disrupting illegal drug trafficking, committed using the mail or otherwise, and that the price to pay is simply not worth it.”