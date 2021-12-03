200 wrapped gifts donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UScellular has donated 200 wrapped gifts to the Boys & Girls Club of Peoria and Pekin to celebrate the holiday season Friday.

According to a press release, UScellular has donated footballs, action figures, dolls, science kits, art supplies, and more. The release stated that they worked with teams locally to get the ideal wish list for the clubs.

“Giving back to the people and organizations that make Peoria and Pekin cities we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” said Carrie Guilliams, store manager for UScellular in Peoria. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”

These donations are part of more than 70 donations UScellular is making to local communities this holiday season.

Since 2009, the organization has donated $20.9 million along with experiences and technology items to nonprofits across the country.

More information is available on UScellular’s website.