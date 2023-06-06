PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire near Prospect Road and Hillcrest Place Tuesday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun, firefighters responded at approximately 1 p.m. and located a fire that started on the deck in the back of a residence.

The fire was out within 10 minutes of the firefighter’s arrival.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.