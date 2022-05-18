PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2018 murder of his uncle.

Wednesday, Judge John Vespa sentenced 31-year-old Anthony Jackson to life in prison for first-degree murder. Vespa also sentenced Jackson to an additional six years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said in June 2018, Anthony stabbed his uncle, Timothy Jackson, multiple times. Later that same night, after Timothy left the hospital with stitches, Anthony fatally shot him five times, prosecutors said.

During the sentencing hearing, Anthony denied killing his uncle but admitted he does not remember stabbing him. Anthony’s attorney said they plan to file an appeal.

This story will be updated.