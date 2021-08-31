2019 Farm Family Resource Initiative growing thanks to a USDA grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant is helping to fund stress-related mental health initiatives for Illinois farmers.

Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department Of Agriculture announced growing the 2019 Farm Family Resource Initiative statewide. The announcement came from the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

This expansion pushes the pilot program of six counties to all 102 counties in the Land of Lincoln.

There are also plans to increase resources to help farmers in rural areas.

“As governor, I’ve sought to make Illinois a state where mental healthcare should not and cannot be treated as a secondary healthcare service,” said Governor Pritzker.

Those in the farming community needing help can call the Farmer Assistance Helpline. That line is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

1-833-FARM-SOS