2019 Festival of Lights Queen crowned on Sunday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The 34th annual Festival of Lights Queen Pageant was Sunday where a new queen was crowned.

Becoming queen of the Festival of Lights is a pretty big deal in East Peoria.

The Queen gets to reign over all festivities for this years Festival of Lights and make appearances at community events. They also win a $1000 College Scholarship.

Queen Pageant Director Teresa Mustain says those aren’t the only benefits to the competition.

“It has helped them gain confidence in public speaking, interviewing for college scholarships and so it just brings out a confidence in them that they might not have had before,” said Mustain.

This year there were five contestants. Each girl was asked a series of questions and were judged in 4 categories.

“Poise, appearance, personality and how they respond to that final question.” Said Mustain, “There’s no right or wrong answer to it, it’s your opinion, but it’s how you keep your composure when you answer that question.”

Each contestant put up a good fight, but there can only be one winner.

this years Festival of Lights queen is East Peoria Community High School Junior Chloe Rogers.

Rogers says this year marks a milestone in pageant history.

“It’s amazing because as far as I know in the history of the Festival of Lights there’s never been a plus size pageant queen so as far as I know I’m the first and I think that’s a really empowering feeling and it’s good for people to know that,” said Rogers.

Rogers first event as queen is Monday evening where she will magically bring light to the festival wreath.