2020 Census deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s still time to fill out the 2020 Census. The deadline to complete it is Thursday, Oct. 15.

State Representative Dan Brady (R — Normal) said Census completion affects local communities.

“It means so much to not only our potential representation, infrastructure, health, medical, so many things that are so important to this community that come via either the federal or state government side of things and it’s very important that everybody be counted,” said Brady.

He said the census is quick and easy to fill it out and can be done online.

Illinois currently has a 71.2 self-response rate, ranking seventh nationally. Brady said there’s still time to increase the count.

“We want to make sure that as we approach this deadline, we remind everyone of the importance of filling out that census and getting it in,” said Brady.

