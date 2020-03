CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Phone lines are now open for the 2020 Easterseals Telethon.

You can donate now by calling (309) 687-2009 or online here and tune into telethon coverage on both WMBD and WYZZ on March 6 and March 7. The full event is from 7-10 p.m. at the Par-A-Dice in East Peoria on Saturday and will be aired on-air and online.

Check out just a handful of inspiring stories!