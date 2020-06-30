2020 Peoria MORE THAN PINK walk to go virtual

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Susan G. Komen Memorial said they will walk a different path Tuesday as the event will now take place on a virtual platform on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The MORE THAN PINK walk was originally scheduled for May 9 at the Metro Center. Due to concerns for public health during the COVID-19 virus, the organization decided to go virtual.

The walk aims to complete two major goals. Its first goal is to raise funds for Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts, while the second goal is to provide a compassionate, communal experience for those who live with breast cancer.

Linda Maricle, Co-Executive Director of Komen Memorial, said the health of participants was the most important factor in making the switch to virtual.

“We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will be walking where we are,” Maricle said. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in person due to their health or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”

Registration for the virtual fundraising event and access to the online fundraising tools is free through the organization’s website. Any registration fees made prior to this transition will now count towards the participant’s personal or team fundraising goal. More details on shirts and how to get them is expected to be released closer to the event date.

