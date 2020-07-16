2020 Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive canceled

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — What would have been the 53rd year for the Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive won’t happen.

According to a statement from Robbin Kost, the drive’s chairperson, the Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Association’s members voted Wednesday night to cancel this year’s event. Traditionally, the event is held the first two weekends of October, and would have been held this year October 3, 4, 10 and 11. Visitors drive as much of approximately 140 miles in stops throughout Fulton County to see special events, purchase food and items from local vendors, and more.

An official reason was not given for the cancellation, but many other regional events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have faced challenges along the years, but this is the first time we have had to cancel,” said Kost, who would have overseen the festival for the fourth year.

Kost said a letter will be sent to vendors and advertisers providing more details, and that the association looks forward to seeing visitors at the drive’s many stops in 2021.

Also held the first two weekends in October is the Knox County Scenic Drive. No announcement has been made about the status of that festival.

