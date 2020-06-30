2020 Steamboat Classic canceled due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Valley Striders announced that the 47th running of the steamboat classic will be canceled due to COVID-19 Concerns Tuesday.

The Steamboat classic was previously postponed from Father’s Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. The decision to cancel came after the Peoria Park District canceled all riverfront events through September.

Race Director Philip Lockwood said they wouldn’t be able to guarantee participants safety.

“We’ve been monitoring the latest information from local and state health officials, but we can’t guarantee that it will be safe to gather a large crowd of runners and walkers in early September,” Lockwood said.“Given this uncertainty, we don’t believe it is feasible to host our event this year. We know the Steamboat Classic is a tradition for our participants, volunteers, sponsors, and community. Hence, we delayed making this difficult decision as long as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

The Steamboat Classic plans to return on Father’s Day weekend 2021. Those who signed up for this year’s event will be able to request refunds.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected