2020 Yule Like Peoria Walk-A-Bout canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Yule Like Peoria Walk-A-Bout will not be happening this year.

Like most events this year, it was canceled due to concerns about safety during the pandemic. The cancellation was prompted by concern for volunteers who set up the event and attendees.

Organizers said they hope to have the event again in 2021.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News