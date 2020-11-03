2020 Yule Like Peoria Walk-A-Bout canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Yule Like Peoria Walk-A-Bout will not be happening this year.
Like most events this year, it was canceled due to concerns about safety during the pandemic. The cancellation was prompted by concern for volunteers who set up the event and attendees.
Organizers said they hope to have the event again in 2021.
