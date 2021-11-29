2021 Peoria Police ‘Walk and Talk’ wrapped up

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After seven weeks, Peoria Police officers are wrapping up their ‘Walk and Talk’ campaign for 2021.

The event gave local officers the opportunity to connect with the community through knocking on doors and speaking to citizens face to face about issues that matter to them.

Starting on Sept. 30, the last ‘Walk and Talk’ was Nov. 18, where the officers visited a total of 13 neighborhoods, mainly on the city’s southside.

The successful event will be brought back in Spring of 2022, however will be in a different location. If a rise in crime happens in an area the police have already covered, they will revisit the area.

“Police will continue to knock on doors to let our citizens know we’re here for you,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. “These walk-and-talks will continue to build a positive relationship between the citizens of Peoria and the Police Department.”

During the ‘Walk and Talk’s in the Spring, officers will hand out flyers listing resources available to people, like food, shelter, childcare, employment, and crime.

Peoria Police will release the dates and locations regarding the next event at a later time.