2021 Well Fest held virtually, discusses holistic health and collective trauma

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s Well Fest took place Saturday and Sunday. All events were online virtually and free to the public. Typically, Soulside Healing Arts hosts their Well Fest outdoors and in large crowds, but they had to move things online this year due to COVID-19.

Virtual events took place all throughout the weekend. More than 20 holistic wellness sessions were available. Sessions included: yin yoga, prenatal yoga, health Q&A’s, black mental health matters, reiki and energy healing.

“We’re seeing a really wonderful turnout of registrants for this event,” Hannah Ramlo, Executive Director at Soulside Healing Arts, said. “It seems to be something people are really needing right now. This form of connection, even virtually.”

“Even though we all have zoom meetings and work online, it’s something really different when you meet together with the intention of holding space for healing, for wellness,” Ramlo said. “So there’s a lot of community taking place in those meetings.”

The keynote virtual session was a panel on Sunday with three social work and counseling experts to discuss collective trauma and how to heal.

The panel focused on how trauma can manifest in many ways, especially on a large-scale when it comes to collective, societal trauma. The panel was moderated by WMBD news anchor Shelbey Roberts.

The experts talked about how trauma manifests in society: numbness, helplessness, “fight, flight, or freeze” reactions are just a few of the common symptoms. They also offered up ways to protect oneself from the traumas of the events of 2020.

Ramlo said she is happy to put these wellness resources online for free to put them on the public radar.

“During this time that people are maybe more isolated, they still have connections to those resources,” Ramlo said.

Ramlo said holistic wellness goes beyond physical health and takes emotional and spiritual wellness into account as well.

Soulside Healing Arts has weekly virtual yoga classes and other holistic wellness events. Donation packages can also be purchased to support the studio. All information can be found at https://www.soulsidehealingarts.com/.