EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday.

Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.

Sponsored by St. Jude, The Paul McBeth Foundation, and Discraft, Ledgestone has raised and donated more than $300,000.

Founder Nate Heinold said the local economic benefits to the community are huge.

“A lot of the hotels are filled up, the restaurants are busy every Airbnb in the area is booked, the gas stations have been busy the convenient stores,” said Heinold. “With COVID-19 shutting down travel a few years ago and things getting back to normal, this is a nice boost for the local economy.”

So far, Ledgestone has raised $150,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in 2022.