2022 MLK Day events happening around Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Monday, Jan. 17 marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re looking for ways to honor the late civil rights activist, there are a number of events taking place across Central Illinois.

Saturday, Jan. 15:

The 46th Annual MLK Awards Program–The theme of the virtual event is “What’s Going On?” The keynote speaker will be Tony Waller, the Vice President of Constituent Relations and Racial Equity at Walmart. Awards will be handed out to Bloomington and Normal community members. There will also be performances by The Heritage Ensemble and V8 Vast Change.

Monday, Jan. 17:

The 30th Annual MLK Celebration Luncheon/Virtual Program — Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will give the keynote address. The event will be held at the Peoria Civic Center. The doors will open at noon and the luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for the virtual program for $40.

Illinois Wesleyan University’s National Holiday Gospel Festival — The public is welcome to tune in to a best-of video premiere of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Gospel Festival at 7 p.m. The Gospel Festival is presented by Illinois Wesleyan and the United Community Gospel Singers of Bloomington-Normal. Due to COVID-19 safety mitigations, on-campus MLK-focused events will be limited to Illinois Wesleyan students, faculty, and staff. Details about these events have been posted here.



Friday, Feb. 25:

Illinois State University’s MLK Cultural Dinner (rescheduled) — The keynote address will be given by Jemele Hill, an Emmy Award-winning journalist. The event will be held at Illinois State University in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center at 6 p.m.