PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild hosted an opening day event for its 2022 Sculpture Walk Peoria Saturday.

According to the Peoria Art Guild, this year’s Sculpture Walk is featuring eight new sculptures, which have been installed along both sides of Washington Street from the Peoria Riverfront Museum to the Bob Michel Bridge.

A jury of community leaders and art professionals selected the sculptures for this year’s exhibit from 343 entries submitted by 65 artists from around the country.

“This is the first year the Peoria art guild has planned the event and it has been such a great process to work with artists all over the United States to bring their beautiful sculptures here,” said Shannon Cox, Executive Director of the Peoria Art Guild.

Sculptures featured in this year’s walk include:

Coming Through by Zan Knecht of Grand Rapids, MI

Natural Wonders by Michele Moushey Dale of Edgerton, WI

Hippocampus by Fisher Stolz of Peoria, IL

Universal Inseparability by Ben Pierce of Cape Girardeau, MO

Harbinger by Chris Plaisted of New Milford, CT

Deaccelerator by Steven Maeck of Decorah, IA

We`re Here by Chris Wubbena of Jackson, MO

Chopsticks by Jaci Willis of Peoria, IL

The 2022 Sculpture Walk Peoria exhibit is expected to remain in place until spring 2024.

More information is available on the Peoria Art Guild’s website.