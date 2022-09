PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 600 communities, Including Peoria, are participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Peoria’s walk is on Saturday, starting at the Marshall Plaza at the Gateway Building. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.

There is an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walk that starts at 10 a.m.

The double masters of ceremonies are none other than WMBD’s Shelbey Roberts and Mark Welp.