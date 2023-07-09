BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands gathered at Grossinger Motors Arena for the 2023 convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

From May through September, Jehovah’s Witnesses host more than 700 conventions throughout the United States in multiple different languages.

The theme of the convention is patience and how to attain it in life. Participants watched movies and heard from speakers from Friday through Sunday.

Spokesman Brad Fleetwood said patience is a tool everyone can use to be happy.

“It improves our relationships, improves our families, makes us better parts of the community, workers friends, neighbors, and we really feel that patience is tied with joy and to have a happier life. Patience is just one of those qualities we really need,” said Fleetwood.

The event was free for the public to attend.