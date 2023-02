We interviewed Neighborhood house President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 5th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs culinary talents, and its a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote. This event takes place on Thursday February 23rd at the the Par-A-Dice hotel and casino. for more information or to buy tickets click here.