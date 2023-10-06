CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking for some spooky events to attend this Halloween? There are several fun events going on across the Central Illinois region throughout the month of October.
October 7:
- Drive-Through Trunk or Treat @ YWCA McLean County parking lot – 10/7, 2-4 p.m.
October 8:
- Halloween Costume Swap Shop @ Peoria Public Library North Branch – 10/8, 1-2 p.m.
- Halloween Paint N Sip @ Epiphany Farms Restaurant Bloomington – 10/8, 5-7 p.m.
October 9:
- Hallo-Tween @ Normal Public Library – 10/9, 3-4:30 p.m.
October 11:
- Haunted House Painting @ Peoria Art Guild – 10/11, 2 p.m.
October 13:
- Duncan Manor Haunted History Tours in Towanda – 10/13, 5-9 p.m.
- Halloween Brow & Bling Bash! @ Evermore Esthetics in Normal – 10/13, 6-8 p.m.
October 14:
- Tomes of Terror Horror Convention & Author Fair @ Red Raccoon Games – 10/14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat @ Grace & Peace Lutheran Church Peoria – 10/14, 6-7:30 p.m.
October 16:
- Halloween Black Light Paint Night @ The Studio on Chartwell Peoria – 10/16, 7 p.m.
October 17:
- DIY Spooky Halloween Vases @ Lincoln Branch Peoria Public Library – 10/17, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat! @ Oakdale School PTO Normal – 10/17, 5:30-7 p.m.
October 18:
- Eastland Suites Trunk or Treat in Bloomington – 10/18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
October 19:
- Not-So-Scary Haunted Trail @ Constitution Trail – 10/19, 6-8 p.m.
- Lakeview Park After Dark @ Peoria Park District – 10/19, 6:30 p.m.
October 20:
- BOO-TIFUL Car Showcase & Trunk or Treat @ Sam Leman Dodge of Bloomington – 10/20, 4 p.m.
- HSCI Halloween Cash Bash @ Eastland Suites Hotel Bloomington – 10/20, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Monster Match – Illinois State Volleyball @ CEFCU Arena – 10/20, 6 p.m.
- Not-So-Scary Haunted Trail @ Constitution Trail – 10/20, 6-8 p.m.
- Farmer City Haunted Forest/Haunted Hayrack Event @ South Park – 10/20, 6-10 p.m.
- Laser Show/Halloween Spooktacular @ William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College – 10/20, 6:30 p.m.
- Nightmare at Fox Hill @ Monticello Theatre Association – 10/20, 7 p.m.
October 21:
- Nightmare on Grove Street @ Douglass Community Center – 10/21, 12-2 p.m.
- NSDS Boo Bash @ Next Step Dance Studio Bloomington – 10/21, 1 p.m.
- Trunk-Or-Treat w/ O’Brien Auto Team in Bloomington – 10/21, 1-4 p.m.
- Halloween Sign & Fun Trick or Treat @ Keller Station Peoria – 10/21, 3:30 p.m.
- Halloween Sign & Fun Trick or Treat @ Underwood Park Normal – 10/21, 4 p.m.
- Mulberry School’s Spooktacular 5k Run/Walk & Kid’s Run Normal – 10/21, 4-6 p.m.
- Historic Haunted Hustle @ Washington VFW – 10/21, 4:30 p.m.
- Friendly Ghost Tour @ Clinton’s Terror on Washington St. Haunted House – 10/21, 5-6 p.m.
- 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Event @ Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel Peoria – 10/21, 5-7 p.m.
- Spooktacular @ Miller Park Zoo – 10/21, 5-8 p.m.
- Aikman Wildlife Adventure Howl-A-Ween, 10/21, 5:30-8 p.m.
- Haunted Trail No Mans Land @ Wild Harvest Honey Farm – 10/21, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Haunted House at The Chateau Hotel & Conference Center Bloomington – 10/21, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Drag N’ Paint: Trick or Treat at Club Diesel Peoria, 10/21, 7 p.m.
October 22:
- Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat @ The City Center – 10/22, 1-3 p.m.
- RSVP required
- Mayfair Park Halloween Parade – 10/22, 2-4 p.m.
- Costume Parade @ Lincoln Square Mall – 10/22, 3-4:30 p.m.
- Ghostbusters Kids Blacklight Paint Night @ The Studio on Chartwell Peoria – 10/22, 7 p.m.
October 24:
- Spooktacular Trick or Treat @ Commons area of Village at the Crossing – 10/24, 4-7 p.m.
October 25:
- ESCI Friendly Spooky Trick or Treat @ Bloomington-Normal YMCA – 10/25, 4-6 p.m.
- Safe Halloween @ Champaign Central High School/Combes Gym & Seeley Hall – 10/25, 5-7 p.m.
- Spooktacular Costume Contest @ Dick’s House of Sport – 10/25, 5-7 p.m.
- Illini Volleyball vs. Indiana/Trick or Treat Night @ Huff Hall – 10/25, 5:30 p.m.
- Halloween FunFest @ Market Place Mall – 10/25, 5-8 p.m.
October 26:
- Treat Feast @ Uptown Normal – 10/26, 5-6:30 p.m.
- Witches & Wizards Night in Downtown Bloomington – 10/26, 5-8 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treat @ Brookdale Senior Living Solutions – 10/26, 5:30-7 p.m.
October 27:
- Trunk or Treat @ Kabir Center for Health Bloomington – 10/27, 3 p.m.
- Witches Night Out in Uptown Normal – 10/27, 4-7 p.m.
- Scary Haunted Trail @ Constitution Trail – 10/27, 4-7 p.m.
- Spooktacular @ Pearce Community & Fitness Center in Chillicothe – 10/27, 4-8 p.m.
- Family Fun Trunk or Treat @ The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Normal – 10/27, 5 p.m.
- Trick or Treat with Peoria Police @ Peoria Police Department – 10/27, 5-7 p.m.
- Downtown Bloomington Trick-Or-Treat – 10/27, 5-8 p.m.
- Halloween Hoopla @ Children’s Discovery Museum – 10/27, 6-8 p.m.
- Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate @ Bloomington Ice Center – 10/27, 6:30-8 p.m.
- JOLT Halloween Trivia @ Peoria Pizza Works – 10/27, 7 p.m.
October 28:
- Halloween Bake Sale @ Central Illinois Ace Hardware Normal – 10/28, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Spooky Sculpt Mode 5k Walk/Run @ Sculpt Mode Fitness Peoria – 10/28, 8:30 a.m.
- Trick or Treat with Hyvee in Bloomington – 10/28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 4th Annual Halloween Puppy Parade @ Colbert Park – 10/28, 10:30 a.m.
- Book or Treat @ Mahomet Public Library – 10/28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- CARVERWEEN Trick or Treat Resource Fair @ Carver Community Center Peoria – 10/28, 12-2 p.m.
- Howl-o-ween @ Champaign Public Library – 10/28, 2-4 p.m.
- Car Show and Trunk or Treat @ Piatt County Trail Blazers Club – 10/28, 3-6 p.m.
- Fisher Trunk or Treat in Uptown Fisher – 10/28, 6-8 p.m.
- Halloween Movie on the Lawn: The Addams Family – 10/28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Night Maze @ Rader Family Farms – 10/28, 6:30-9 p.m.
October 29:
- Urbana Firefighters Local #1147 Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Vehicle Show @ Lincoln Square Mall – 10/29, 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana – 10/29, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Halloween Candle Making Experience @ Industry Brewing Peoria – 10/29, 2-5 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treat @ First Assembly of God Normal – 10/29, 4-6 p.m.
- Compass Halloween Party @ Compass Church Bloomington – 10/29, 6-7:30 p.m.
October 30:
- Trunk or Treat at the Y! @ Greater Peoria Family YMCA – 10/30, 5-7:30 p.m.
October 31:
- Halloween Trick or Treat Walk @ Jim Maloof/REALTOR Peoria – 10/31, 2 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat @ Ewing Manor – 10/31, 4-6 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat @ Fire Station in McLean – 10/31, 5 p.m.
Throughout the month:
- Spooktacular Chemistry and Science Experiments @ Martens Center – 10/16, 10/24, 10/30, 5-6 p.m.
- Register by 10/9