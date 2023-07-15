PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 2023 River City Pride Fest at the Peoria Riverfront is for all people to show pride in who they are.

Additional space this year allowed for more than 100 vendors, food trucks, two stages with live music, and Yort the Magician.

Peoria Proud President Cassie Lucchesi said the additional space allows for more vendors and more fun.

“We only had about half this space with 70 vendors, and it was cramped, and it was packed and there was nowhere to be able to move, so being able to spread out and take up some more space really gave us the opportunity to have that second stage too and really be able to provide more entertainment for everyone,” said Lucchesi.

Xander Ritter is a member of the LGBTQ community and attends many pride events throughout Central Illinois. Ritter said having a pride event in a month outside of pride month is a step towards having representation all year long.

“I think pride is a year-round event, we don’t go back into the closet once June 31st hits,” said Ritter. “We exist year round, and I think it’s beautiful we get to show that with a little off-center pride event”

The festivities conclude Sunday at the Par-a-dice Casino with a dragon paint brunch.