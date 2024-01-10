PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) — The 2024 Martin Luther King Freedom Vehicle Parade and Commemorative Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 15. This is the 40th annual MLK event by the King Holiday Committee, which was initiated by Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali.

This year’s theme is “Stay Rooted” and the Drum Major award winners represent King’s legacy of community service and empowerment. The event will also highlight the importance of staying rooted in your community through service, understanding history, seeking education, and engaging in the arts.

This year’s parade will assemble at Bradley University’s Garrett Center at 1:30 p.m. and depart shortly after 2 pm to Bethel United Methodist Church.

The awards ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a speech by Everley Davis, the Assistant Curator and Community Engagement Coordinator of Peoria Riverfront Museum. WMBD’s morning anchor Kyreon Lee will be one of the emcees.

