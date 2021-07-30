20th Annual HLC River Jaunt registration open

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Registration for the 20th Annual HLC River Jaunt is now open.

Sunday, August 15, participants will canoe and kayak 16.4 miles beginning in Henry Harbor, traveling to Lacon Marina for lunch and a raffle drawing, then landing in Chillicothe at Shore Acres Park for dinner.

The price is $40, which includes a light breakfast to go, lunch, dinner and a t-shirt if you register by August 1.

You can find the online registration form here. You can also print off the form and mail it with an attached check written out to the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce (1028 N. 2nd St., Chillicothe, IL 61523).

For more information, call Molly Crusen Bishop at (309) 857-6844.