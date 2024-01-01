EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Boat Club held its 20th annual Polar Plunge to benefit local charities.

To date, the boat club has raised almost $200,000. This year, all the proceeds will benefit Spring Bay Fire and Rescue.

Nicole Roberts with the boat club said whether you’re an experienced veteran or a first-timer doing the plunge, it’s a great way to kick off the new year.

“It’s a fun annual tradition, we have people that come in their costumes, or to jump or to just see all the craziness that takes part,” said Roberts.

First-time plungers Zoey Shadley and Madeline Williams came out on a whim, trying to be spontaneous while also wanting to help out a good cause.

“My hands are the coldest right now. Yeah, my hands are like pins and needles and the rest is freezing, I’m shaking. I loved it, I’m glad I did it,” said the girls.

Joey O’Brien and his friends decided to take the plunge but took it a step further by staying in the frigid waters for an entire minute.

“We always decide to challenge ourselves in one way and right before we went in we decided we had to stay in for at least a minute, or it didn’t count and yeah gave it a whirl and had some fun,” said O’Brien.

For others, the polar plunge is about much more than jumping into a freezing river or pushing yourself to the limits.

Donny Sullivan, Donald Wozniak, and Zach Hedman have been doing the plunge for a decade. This year, they dressed as bananas and called themselves” The Banana Boys”.

They described this year as an emotional plunge because it was the first time jumping into the cold waters without their friend Mike.

“We used to have a fourth, he passed away a week ago. He used to do this every year with us, so this is sort of a tribute year for him,” said The Banana Boys.