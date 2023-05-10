PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Salem Lutheran Church is helping those who have been impacted by breast cancer connect with others in the community who can relate to their experiences. In our interview, we discuss Pray for a Cure with co-chair, Leah Grebner, and what the event has to offer. Check it out.



The event will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, located at 1700 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11th.



For more information, you can visit the Salem Lutheran Church website.



