NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin Cities, an annual fundraiser for endangered local children and families kicked off its 20th year.

Monday morning, Connect Transit and its other partners kicked off its ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser. The annual drive collects diapers, clothes, and other items for infants to six-year-olds that receive care from Children’s Home & Aid Crisis Nursery.

All donated items go directly to the Children’s Home & Aid crisis nursery that helps house at-risk children and families of domestic abuse.

Development Associate at Children’s Home & Aid, Laura Cordero said the nursery helps hundreds of kids each year.

“Everything that’s donated, we use in the nursery throughout the rest of the year. Providing diapers, wipes, formula, clothing, anything a child can use from birth up until their 6th or 7th birthday,” Cordero said.

Collections are taking place this week through Saturday night.

For the rest of the week, the bus will be located here:

Tuesday 11/29 | Bloomington Walmart

Wednesday 11/30 | Kroger

Thursday 12/1 | Kroger

Friday 12/2 | Bloomington Walmart

Saturday 12/3 | Normal Walmart

Saturday 12/3 | Sam’s Club