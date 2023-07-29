BRIMFIELD Ill. (WMBD) — The 20th annual Whitney’s Walk for Life to end suicide returned to Central Illinois.

Hundreds showed up Saturday morning at Jubilee College State Park in Brimfield for the annual walk.

Matt and Stacy Reed are walking for the first time since their son took his life last year.

They said it’s tough to talk to kids about depression and suicide but urge the importance of having those conversations.



“Kids are struggling, and I think for moms, hug your kids and have those conversations and dads stop saying ‘toughin’ up buttercup’. I mean, have these conversations, to love your kids. If they don’t want to talk, push. Have the conversations and get help,” said Reed.

All money raised goes towards Carle Health Center for Philanthropy.