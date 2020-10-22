22 new trees coming to Springdale Cemetery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tree line and grounds at Springdale Cemetery will look a bit different after Thursday.

The Peoria Public Works Department teamed up with representatives from the cemetery to plant 22 saplings to reignite the grounds tree population.

Mark Matuszak, the cemetery’s general manager, said the facility loses as many as 12 to 18 trees per year, a loss which has sparked the desire to bring new growth to the site

“With this being the oldest cemetery in Central Illinois there’s a need to replace trees when they die,” said Peoria Forestry Manager Shawn Johnson. “Trees bring aesthetics to the community and provide oxygen as we know and being a cemetery t in the city it brings a calming effect to the surrounding areas.”

Johnson said they’ll be planting ivy silk lilacs, different oaks, and other native trees in Central Illinois.

