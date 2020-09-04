22 Peoria firefighter positions to be cut, Peoria city councilman Denis Cyr explains why he voted in favor of the proposal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is losing 22 firefighter positions. Thursday, councilman Denis Cyr explained why he voted yes on the proposal to decommission two engine companies, after voting no the previous week.

Cyr said he chose the best option for his constituents who consistently tell him they are tired of paying higher taxes and fees.

He said his goal is to be fiscally responsible. In order to keep the taxes low he Cyr said services needed to be cut.

He was in favor of closing two engine companies, but he did not want to close the company in his district. However, Cyr said it was up to Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis. If two engines had to be closed, Ardis said it will be Engine Four and Engine 20.

“If we don’t want more taxes what do we have to do we have to make some more cuts and cuts are hard for everybody and I’m not happy about losing a station, but again I have to accept the recommendation from the professional which is chief Ardis,” Cyr said.

Cyr said he has been getting a lot of heat from the community, but he cannot please everyone. He adds he has also received good feedback from people who are against higher taxes.

