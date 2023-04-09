PEORIA COUNTY (WMBD) — A 22-year-old man is dead after striking a tree with his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the 22-year-old man as Clayton Mullens of Brimfield. After sustaining multiple blunt-force trauma injuries in the crash, Mullens was taken to Peoria’s OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Despite resuscitation efforts, Mullens died in the trauma room at 4:24 p.m. A toxicology report is pending.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said at about 3:43 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the 17000 block of W. Route 8 near Maher Road for a one-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found Mullens with serious injuries.

Preliminary information showed Mullens was heading westbound on Route 8 when he left the roadway and struck the tree.

The investigation continues.