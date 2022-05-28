PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of local veterans put their creative skills on full display, Saturday.

22 Veteran Artists is a group that spreads awareness about the veteran suicide rate and uses art as a form of therapy for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Dozens came out Saturday afternoon to see the group’s art piece, Roy G Biv “Wheels within wheels”, at the Peoria Heights library next to Rock Island Greenway trail.

The showcase was in honor of Memorial Day.

The name for the group’s bicycle themed artwork is an acronym (Roy G Biv) is for the colors of the spectrum Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet.’

Members of the group said those colors evoke a spectrum of emotions and moods that veterans connect with.

The bicycle on top of the piece was donated by a local veteran who passed away a month ago due to complicaitons.

His daughter, Krissy Short who works at the library, attended the ceremony in honor of him.

She said she found out about her father’s donated piece after she offered to help install and learn more about the sculpture.

Short said he would be proud of what 22VA does for veterans.

“That healing through art and just healing is so important, helping others was very important to my dad, said Short.

She said seeing that sculpture outside her work place everyday assures her that he is still with her.

“He would be so proud of it and he would be probably just as shocked as I am that it’s right here at my workplace and then he would probably say he meant for it to be that way just you know secretly,” said Short.