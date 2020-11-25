23 McLean County residents in hospital due to COVID-19, most since pandemic began

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Health officials in McLean County say the pandemic is causing a decrease in hospital space. The Health Department announced Tuesday, less than 10% of ICU beds are available for new patients.

Administrator Jessica McKnight says, there are now 23 county residents in the hospital, which is the most since the pandemic began. Lynn Fulton, President of OSF St. Joseph’s Medical Center says, they are also experiencing a limited number of nurses. Meanwhile Colleen Kannaday with Carle Bromenn says they may have to start placing two patients in each room.

Officials say, as a result of these new findings, in order to make sure you are completely safe, community members should start re-thinking their thanksgiving plans.

“The Health Department is recommending you do not travel,” said McKnight. “If you do travel, we advise taking a precaution to lower your risk. Have a small dinner with only people that are in your immediate household, and only have one person serve.”

McKnight says, if you would like to have multiple family members a part of the celebrations, the health department is recommending you have a virtual dinner.