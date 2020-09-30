2,412 people without power after outage in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A power outage in the Peoria area has left 2,412 people without power according to a report from Ameren.

According to their outage map, Ameren Illinois has not been able to estimate when power will be restored. They said they are currently assessing the cause of the outage, though they haven’t found the source just yet.

Ameren Illinois said the outage occurred at 12:46 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

