$24 million child-behavioral health facility in the works for UnityPoint Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An estimated $24 million new child behavioral health facility is in the works for UnityPoint Health-Unity Place.

Hospital leaders said it’s a big need for the community, especially given the psychological effects of COVID-19.

With only 23 beds and 12,000 square feet in the current facility, leaders said it’s not enough room. This new plan would almost double the number of beds and square feet.

Chief Operating Officer at Unity Place, Dean Steiner, said $12 million will come from their own fundraising efforts and the remaining balance will be left to federal and state dollars.

Steiner said with bigger space comes more services for in-patients and out-patients.

“We do not have enough space to offer things like art therapy and music therapy and exercise space and outdoor space, so as we look at designing this facility, we want all of that incorporated into that,” said Steiner.

He said there isn’t a specific date for the new facility just yet. They still need to finalize a location and what the final designs will look like.