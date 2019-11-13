25-year-old identified as victim in deadly crash on I-74

MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Coroner has identified a 25-year-old Metamora woman as the victim in a Tuesday crash.

It happened around noon on Interstate 74 near Morton. State Police say Taylor Rudd was driving eastbound when she slowed down to keep distance between her vehicle and the one in front of her.

The semi driver behind Rudd reportedly failed to slow down quickly enough, hitting her car and pushing it off the road. The driver has been cited.

Rudd was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner says she died of head and spleen injuries.