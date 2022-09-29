PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Karrie Brunswig appeared in court Thursday to receive her sentencing for an incident in which she was driving under the influence of cocaine when she was involved in a hit-and-run accident, resulting in the child’s death.

Erving was on his bicycle when he was hit by Brunswig’s car on Nov. 9, 2021, on Northwest Glen Oak Avenue near Starr Terrace in an apparent hit-and-run crash. He was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition before being declared brain-dead on Nov. 12, 2021.

Brunswig was indicted for two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated driving under the influence, and driving while her license was suspended.

She entered a guilty plea last month to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of aggravated DUI. The other two charges were dropped.

More than 15 members of Erving’s family attended Brunswig’s sentencing hearing Thursday.

Ariel Ivory, Erving’s mother, gave a victim impact statement.

Ivory said everyone loved Troy. He has eight brothers and sisters, and the youngest kids still ask her where Troy is.

She said the scene of the accident is a constant reminder of the loss of her son.

“Why did you keep going?” Ivory asked Brunswig during her statement. “I have to deal with this every day… It’s not real.”

Ivory said she has not received any grief counseling.

Erving’s 12-year-old sister, Rayniah Anderson, said that she is not happy with the sentence and that Brunswig should be in prison for life.

“I feel like its not fair at all…because my brother cannot live his life to to fullest.,” said Anderson about Brunswig.

Anderson said the past year has been “tragic”, and that she broke down in school on what would have been Troy’s 11th birthday. She has turned to cheerleading in memory of her brother, who loved basketball.

Brunswig was sentenced to 12 years in prison for leaving the scene, 10 years for aggravated DUI, two years for unlawful possession of meth, and 1 year for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, adding up to 25 years total.

Brunswig was previously charged with two drug charges unrelated to the crash:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Records show Brunswig also has a laundry list of traffic violations including previous DUIs, speeding, driving with a revoked license, and disregarding stop sign citations.