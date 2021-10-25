$25,000 in damage for a Galesburg structure fire Monday morning

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A one-story house fire caused $25,000 worth of damage Monday morning.

The structure fire took place at 662 E. Berrien St at 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Three Galesburg Fire Departments responded, and 11 personnel were on duty. When they arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing from the east and south sides of the single-story home.

The Brooks Street Station crew went into the home with a line of attack and quickly got the fire under control, after commands from Battalion Chief Derek Perry, which prevented further damage to the property.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.