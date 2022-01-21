$250,000 bond set for Toulon city councilman accused of child porn possession

TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Stark County Courthouse Friday was the Toulon city councilmember accused of possessing child porn.

Jason Musselman, 34, was arrested Wednesday and is facing nine counts. Musselman represents Ward 2 in Toulon, according to the city website, and was sworn in on May 13, 2019, according to public record.

Sometime near Aug. 1, 2021, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip that child pornography was being sent on the messaging app Kik.

Using the IP address linked to the Kik account, authorities narrowed their search to a user in Toulon. From there, a subpoena involving the company Mediacom connected that IP address to Musselman and his job.

A search warrant was executed this week, and authorities retrieved Musselman’s phone, computer, thumb drives, and an SD card.

On the devices, images of girls between the age of 10-12 “engaged in sexual acts” were found, prosecutors alleged. Explicit images of a child under the age of 13 were also allegedly found.

The judge ruled that probable cause was found, meaning the case will continue in court.

As a requirement of his $250,000 bond, Musselman cannot have contact with minors, cannot use the Internet, must be tracked via GPS monitoring, and his passport must be turned in.

However, Musselman will remain on the Toulon City Council unless he is convicted of a felony, according to Mayor Larry Hollis.

At this time, Hollis is waiting to see how the situation plays out.

“I’m disappointed in all this. It’s a shock to the community because he was involved in a lot,” Hollis said.