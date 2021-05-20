26 Candidates running for at-large City Council position

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple candidates are now competing for the at-large City Council seat, formerly held by current Mayor Rita Ali.

Among the 26 candidates, several stand out from Peoria’s last election. This includes Shawn Allen, Andres Diaz, Aaron Chess, James Kemper, and Denise Moore. All of whom either served on council or ran for council positions.

The list of candidates is as follows:

Abdnour, Frank

Adler, Dan

Allen, Shawn

Armstrong, Kim

Boone, Demario

Burdick, Norm

Butler, Linda

Chess, Aaron

Diaz, Andres

Galvan, Allison

Godhigh, Mae Catherine

Gulley, Clyde

Harris, Alicia

Henry, Donny

Hite, Ryan

Hough, James

Kemper, James

Kobak, Peter

Moore, Denise

Ross, Martha

Sierra, Alex

Stinnett, Conrad

Thetford, Gale

Thomas, Cheryl

Trilikis, Alberta

Velpula, Kiran

The deadline to submit an application was May 19 at 5 p.m. The names of all candidates were released on May 20.

City Council now has until June 1 at 12 p.m. to submit top candidates to the City Clerk, Stephanie Tarr. There will also be a special council meeting to discuss the top candidates.

The top candidates will be released to the public June 2, and the final appointment will be made no later than July 3.