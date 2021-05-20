26 Candidates running for at-large City Council position

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple candidates are now competing for the at-large City Council seat, formerly held by current Mayor Rita Ali.
Among the 26 candidates, several stand out from Peoria’s last election. This includes Shawn Allen, Andres Diaz, Aaron Chess, James Kemper, and Denise Moore. All of whom either served on council or ran for council positions.
The list of candidates is as follows:
- Abdnour, Frank
- Adler, Dan
- Allen, Shawn
- Armstrong, Kim
- Boone, Demario
- Burdick, Norm
- Butler, Linda
- Chess, Aaron
- Diaz, Andres
- Galvan, Allison
- Godhigh, Mae Catherine
- Gulley, Clyde
- Harris, Alicia
- Henry, Donny
- Hite, Ryan
- Hough, James
- Kemper, James
- Kobak, Peter
- Moore, Denise
- Ross, Martha
- Sierra, Alex
- Stinnett, Conrad
- Thetford, Gale
- Thomas, Cheryl
- Trilikis, Alberta
- Velpula, Kiran
The deadline to submit an application was May 19 at 5 p.m. The names of all candidates were released on May 20.
City Council now has until June 1 at 12 p.m. to submit top candidates to the City Clerk, Stephanie Tarr. There will also be a special council meeting to discuss the top candidates.
The top candidates will be released to the public June 2, and the final appointment will be made no later than July 3.