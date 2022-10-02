PEORIA HEIGHTS (WMBD) — Animal lovers came together at Tower Park in Peoria Heights to celebrate the 26th annual Bark in the Park.

Peorias Humane Society hosted the annual event to raise money and awareness for emergency animal services and animal protection.

Hundreds brought their dogs out to enjoy a dog parade, raffles, and compete in the dog Olympics.

Peoria Humane Society’s Director Kitty Yanko said she was thrilled to put the event on for the 26th year and advocated the importance of animal welfare.

“Our focus, which is fundraiser, is to bring money in so we can help animals to have emergency surgery. And maybe their owners are having a hard time. They can’t afford to do it. So we’re here to help them and just do the best we can to promote kindness towards animals,” said Yanko.

Yanko went on to say their goal is to raise $35,000 from the event.