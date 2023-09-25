PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re looking for a fun time with your dog this Saturday, Tower Park in Peoria Heights may be the place for you.

The Peoria Humane Society is hosting the 27th annual Bark in the Park event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a variety of activities, including dog paw print painting, raffle baskets, a cake walk and a dog parade. There will also be animals up for adoption as well.

Something new this year is “Bark Bucks”, which cost $5 and goes towards the services the Humane Society provides. They also allow you to participate in all of the different activities.

Peoria Humane Society Director Kitty Yanko said the event is always a fun time.

“People look forward to it, every year there’s a t-shirt that goes with it and the colors change so we have people that have been attending every year from the beginning and that’s been awesome,” she said.

Yanko was also able to explain some of what the Humane Society does, and how the event helps fund their programs.

“We help with spay/neuter assistance, we help pet owners when they’re in crisis, we also help the animal shelter when there’s an animal that needs special care, maybe a surgery or if they’ve been neglected or abused. We have volunteer training, we also do education in the schools and promote public awareness in the community,” Yanko said.

You can catch WMBD’s Molly Naslund at the event as well, as she’ll be an emcee. If interested in learning more about the event, you can find more information here.