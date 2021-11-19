28th Annual Festival of Trees benefits The Baby Fold

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Bloomington, an annual holiday tradition is returning to the Twin Cities this weekend for its 28th year.

The Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees is happening Thursday through Sunday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

It’s the non-profit’s annual silent auction where people bid on trees wreaths and other Christmas cheer with all proceeds going towards its adoption support, Autism programs, and foster care.

Aimee Beam, Vice President of Development at the Baby Fold, said it’s the premier fundraising event for the organization.

“It’s definitely the place and time when the community gets to hear from us and learn about us more than at any other time throughout the year, and it’s really a wonderful thing how the community pulls together for our kids to help us through this holiday season and their money and donations last and blesses the kids throughout the year,” Beam said.

Beam said community support is why the organization has been able to provide children services for over 100 years.

“Our sponsors, our community, they have really supported us in the 120 years of our history, that’s why we’re here and we appreciate the way that they reach out to us and do wonderful things so that we can build better futures for children,” Beam said.

People can bid on the trees in person or online. The festival will be open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday will be reserved for curbside pickup.