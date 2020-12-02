29-year-old indicted for Peoria homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of Roosevelt Hunter Tuesday.

29-year-old Ontario Alexander allegedly shot and killed Hunter on Nov. 15 at the 700 block of N Shipman in Peoria.

Alexander was arrested for first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Alexanders bond is set at $1,500,000.